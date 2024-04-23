Telemus Capital LLC Buys 12,025 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $31,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

IWD opened at $171.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

