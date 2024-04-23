Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $106,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $880,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.46.

Get Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $6.10 on Tuesday, hitting $417.51. 61,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,097. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.28. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.