Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Decreased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.39. 71,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

