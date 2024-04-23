Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.99.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

