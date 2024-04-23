Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.09% of CarMax worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.51. 278,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,590. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

