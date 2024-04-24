7,130 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,021,000 after purchasing an additional 385,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,693,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $893,890,000 after acquiring an additional 79,817 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $605,221,000 after purchasing an additional 881,140 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $151.31. 25,158,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,308,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $244.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

