Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,288 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 31,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 85,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $159.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $161.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

