iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $21,888,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,625.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 550,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

