Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $110.87

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $110.87 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,667,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,652,465.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00534944 USD and is up 15.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $245.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

