Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Up to $611.37

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $611.37, but opened at $636.51. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $638.31, with a volume of 96,559 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $687.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

