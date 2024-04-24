Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 222.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Xylem by 117.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Xylem by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $130.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.22. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $132.23.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

