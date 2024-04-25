Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance
Codere Online Luxembourg stock remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 93 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,132. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
