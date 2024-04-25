Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys New Stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,812 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,963,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $17,922,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,065.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 581,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 531,261 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AESI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 467,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $141.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

In other news, General Counsel Dathan C. Voelter sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $50,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 386,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,663,728.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Dathan C. Voelter sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $50,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 386,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,663,728.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,121. 24.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

