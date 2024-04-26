Acuitas Investments LLC Raises Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE NOA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.72. 5,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,436. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $580.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.59%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

