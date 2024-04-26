Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 135,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.00. 133,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,870. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 123.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

