Lyell Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Grab during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Grab during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Grab during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Grab during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRAB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of GRAB stock remained flat at $3.50 during trading hours on Friday. 12,605,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,220,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

