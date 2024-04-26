Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) PT Raised to C$16.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 197.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGD. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Frederick Roma sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$109,200.00. Company insiders own 26.73% of the company’s stock.
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
