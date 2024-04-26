Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $240.00 at Truist Financial

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WM. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.07.

NYSE WM traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $211.14. The company had a trading volume of 761,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average is $186.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

