Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 15th

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance

FC traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.84. 44,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.83. The company has a market cap of C$373.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$9.41 and a 12-month high of C$11.85.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.11 million for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 73.49%. Research analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 1.0301095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on FC

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.