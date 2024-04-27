iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.81% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $45.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $47.38.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1504 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.