Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $296,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $461.28 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.05 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.