Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $576,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,421,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,311,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,449,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,477,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBDC

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.