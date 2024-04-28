White Pine Capital LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 854.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE NGS traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 101,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.95 million, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.90 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

