936 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $233.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $184.15 and a 1 year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.