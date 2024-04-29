Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Up 74.7% in April

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 443.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 86,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 70,814 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 395.4% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

