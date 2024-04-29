Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.65. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

