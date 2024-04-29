The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

The LGL Group stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.