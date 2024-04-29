Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 254 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,388,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,207,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $61.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

