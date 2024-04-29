OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Update

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 715,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,996.0 days.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
Shares of OC Oerlikon stock remained flat at $5.12 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $5.27.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
