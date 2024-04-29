ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UWM. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,315,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 641.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UWM traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $36.40. 118,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,301. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66.

About ProShares Ultra Russell2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

