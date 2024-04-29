Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after acquiring an additional 960,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,305,000 after buying an additional 799,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,667,000 after buying an additional 501,238 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.