Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Acquired by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 7.5% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC owned 0.56% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $19,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463,800 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,884,000 after buying an additional 2,545,220 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2,025.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after buying an additional 387,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 355,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,880.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 254,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 249,905 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

