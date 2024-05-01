Allient (ALNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Allient to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.65 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, analysts expect Allient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allient Price Performance

Shares of ALNT opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. Allient has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31.

Allient Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allient news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $164,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $164,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,382 shares of company stock worth $1,191,296. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Stories

