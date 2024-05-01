Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $606,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 80,620 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,686,000 after purchasing an additional 271,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 268,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,120,000.

SRLN opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

