NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $303,065,000 after acquiring an additional 180,999 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 73,715 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

NXPI stock opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.72. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $161.23 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

