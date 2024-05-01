Van ECK Associates Corp Has $20.28 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,942,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,647 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $14.47.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

