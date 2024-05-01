Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 23,970 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.77% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

