AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75. AerCap also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.200-9.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.43.

NYSE AER traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.60. 1,137,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,155. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54. AerCap has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

