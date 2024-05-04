Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$9.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.83. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. 15.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

