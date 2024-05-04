Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 827,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,946. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Easterly Government Properties
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.