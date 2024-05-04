Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 3,156,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,389. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

