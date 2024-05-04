Olympic Steel, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Olympic Steel has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Olympic Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Olympic Steel to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 146,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,420. The company has a market cap of $640.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.67. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

