Oppenheimer Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $400.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UTHR. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $308.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.40. 779,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,180. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.40. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $262.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 3.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 23.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,572,685 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 125.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

