Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $442.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,947.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,337 shares of company stock valued at $738,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSG

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

