SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 929,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $97.40. 5,611,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,263. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.28. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

