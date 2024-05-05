Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $128.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRPT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $133.66 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $1,848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $1,848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 120.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,711 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

