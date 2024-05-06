Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.77. 1,001,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,432. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.