DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 166.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of DHX stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.32 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.97. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.82 million. Analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DHI Group by 133.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 39,591 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in DHI Group by 133.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

