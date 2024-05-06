MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $130,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

OEF traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.27. 299,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,412. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $188.65 and a one year high of $248.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.81 and its 200 day moving average is $228.28.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

