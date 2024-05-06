Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Piper Sandler

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

OIS stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $277.39 million, a PE ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $167.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Oil States International by 87.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oil States International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Oil States International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

